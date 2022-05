An arrest can be a terrifying and unsettling experience. You don’t know what to do next, and you’re unsure what your future will hold. However, Florida criminal defense attorneys advise that you try to keep calm and abide by the Miranda rights that the arresting officer should have recited to you, especially the one about not speaking without a lawyer present. That is because an attorney will be there to protect your rights and make sure that you don’t say anything that can incriminate you. An attorney will also provide a robust defense to get your charges dropped or reduced.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO