Boys, ages 13 and 16, shot and wounded in South Shore

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot Sunday afternoon in South Shore.

At 3:56 p.m., the boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain.

One of the victims, 16, was shot in the leg. The other, 13, was wounded in the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in unspecified conditions.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

