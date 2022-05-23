ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek Heritage Parade takes to streets, celebrates 200 years since Greek Declaration of Independence

 4 days ago

Crowds gather for Greek Heritage Parade 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds took to the streets Sunday to celebrate the Greek Heritage Parade.

This year marks 200 years since the Greek Declaration of Independence from the Ottoman Empire.

The war stretched from 1821 until 1829.

The parade is one of the biggest events in the Chicago Greek community.

Crowds donned blue and white as they walked along Halsted Street from Van Buren north to Madison Street, in the heart of Greektown.

