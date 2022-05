Seemingly Overzealous, a dairy-free ice cream brand, will open its first brick-and-mortar location at Camp North End. Garrett Tichy and Jessica Berresse, the couple behind this venture, met in 2020 and connected over a shared love of ice cream. Their first date included taste-testing an ice cream flight with flavors from different shops across Charlotte, as well as one Garrett created at home as part of a pandemic-era hobby. As their relationship grew, so did the business.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO