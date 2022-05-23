ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

FAA awards grants to four local airports for improvements

By Todd Cummins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal airports are getting federal funding to make some improvements. The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded grants to six airports in Northwest Ohio totaling more than $4.6 million. The...

City of Lima encourages you to check with building department if a permit is needed for construction project

With the summer months almost upon us, some homeowners may be looking to do home improvement projects and the City of Lima wants to make sure you know what needs permits. The city regulates residential building permitting construction. The building department maintains everything from general building permits, to electrical, to HVAC although plumbing permits are through the Allen County Health Department. City officials ask that you check before you build to see if your project needs a permit.
LIMA, OH
Water quality issues plague two area holiday hotspots

ST. MARYS — Boaters, fishermen, beachgoers and other outdoor enthusiasts will be greeted at two area lakes with less than ideal conditions this Memorial Day Weekend, but that doesn’t mean an enjoyable holiday experience is out of the question. Water quality advisories have been posted at both Indian...
SAINT MARYS, OH
Wyandot County ODOT Employees win truck and loader roadeo

LIMA—Employees from Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 garages in Wyandot and Hancock counties were named winners in the ODOT District 1 truck and loader roadeo held Tuesday, May 24, in Lima. Dylan Neff, who works as a highway technician in the Wyandot County garage, won the truck...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
Gas station zoning request returns to Lexington planning commission

LEXINGTON — Discussions surrounding the potential new gas station on the Lexington square heated up Wednesday night. The Village of Lexington’s Planning Commission met at the senior center for a formal hearing with representatives of Englefield Oil. A court stenographer was onsite transcribing the proceedings. Village administrator Andy...
LEXINGTON, OH
Intel picks first 4 construction firms to begin work on Ohio plant complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —Intel Corp. has selected the companies that will bring the first of an estimated 7,000 construction jobs to New Albany to work on its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor manufacturing complex. The tech giant confirmed that Columbus-based McDaniel’s Construction, Cleveland’s Northstar Contracting and Columbus’ GTSA Construction Consulting will work with Rhode Island’s Gilbane Building Co. on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Allen County Juvenile Court getting additional grant dollars that will allow for new programing

An increase in state funding for the Allen County Juvenile Court will enable them to create new programs to assist those children they serve. The Ohio Department of Youth Services granted a little more than 1-million 300-thousand dollars through their Reclaim Ohio program. This is a 500-thousand dollar increase from what the court has received annually in the past. The money will go towards creating additional programs and services including a new Access Center.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Allen County Commissioners approve an equitable wage adjustment for Sheriff Department Union employees at sheriff's request

An agreement has been reached regarding the request of the Allen County Sheriff for an equitable wage adjustment for union contract employees in his department. In April, Sheriff Matt Treglia approached the commissioners that he was having problems hiring and retaining employees at the wages he could offer. Commissioners agreed and they began the process of making the adjustment. Thursday, they approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the three unions at the department. Commissioners the wage adjustment is an investment that they needed to make.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ohio seeks to hold cemetery operators accountable this Memorial Day

TROY — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be visiting Ohio cemeteries to honor those who died while serving in the military. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is responsible for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. It encourages families and visitors to report issues that they see while visiting the cemeteries.
OHIO STATE
Marysville-Union County Port Authority Schedules Special Meeting June 1

The Board of Directors of the Marysville-Union County Port Authority has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m. This meeting will occur virtually. Any members of the public wishing to participate may contact the Union County Marysville Economic Development Office by calling 937-642-6279 and request the meeting log-in information.
UNION COUNTY, OH
The Ohio Justice Bus makes a stop in Lima to offer legal advice for child caregivers and families

An organization that is traveling to different areas of Ohio to offer legal advice to assist children caregivers and families made a stop in Lima on Thursday. The Ohio Justice Bus was parked outside of the West Ohio Food Bank and was part of the organization's food and resource fair. The bus is sponsored by OhioKAN and travels to offer residents legal advice on kinship and adoption. Representatives from the organization say that are glad to assist the residents of Lima with any questions that they may have.
LIMA, OH
Portion of Springfield Twp. under boil advisory

The department is advising customers affected to fill a pot with water, heat the water under bubbles quickly to the top, keep heating the water for another minute and then turn off the heat source and allow the water to cool. The water should then be poured into a clean, sanitized container with a lid for storage.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Busy night for Van Wert City Schools Board of Education

VAN WERT — Van Wert City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution providing for the sale and issuance of facilities improvement bonds for the renovation of Eggerss Stadium at its meeting on Wednesday. In addition, the Board approved the hiring of a number of people, the fiscal year 2022 May Five-Year Forecast, the fiscal year 2022 permanent appropriations, and the petty cash/change funds.
VAN WERT, OH
Ohio is 2½ weeks from allowing people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit: The Wake Up for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today in Northeast Ohio, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Look for more chances of showers and storms overnight as temps drop to the mid-60s. Read more.
OHIO STATE
Downtown Ashland's first arch installed along Main Street

ASHLAND — A small, giddy crowd gathered early Thursday morning at the entrance of Downtown Ashland. It was time to witness history. The city’s very first arch — coming in at 50 feet wide and nearly 30 feet tall — imposed its grand self over Main Street around 8 a.m. as its parents, Lloyd and Norma Wygant, readied themselves to be the first people to drive under it.
ASHLAND, OH

