This Week in Continental, May 23 – May 29

Jonathon Etter claimed his place in the OHSAA Division III Port Clinton Regional on Thursday when he qualified with a 4th place finish in the boys pole vault. Etter will be joined at Regionals Wednesday and Friday this week by Elijah Mayes, Bryn Tegenkamp, and Rhaegan Marshall. Mayes placed 5th in the Boys 400 Meters. Tegenkamp placed 3rd in the Girls 800 Meters. Mayes 4th in the Girls 400 Meters. Etter and Mayes will compete on Wednesday in the pole vault final and 400 Meters Semifinals. Tegenkamp and Marshall will compete on Friday in the 800 Meters final and Long Jump finals.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO