It’s time for the Tigers to bounce back. On the heels of a series loss to close the regular season, the Auburn baseball team enters the SEC Tournament in a do-or-die situation, playing a single-elimination game Tuesday as the tournament kicks off at the Hoover Met — and, as fate would have it, the game is against Kentucky, the very team that beat Auburn over the weekend and sent the Tigers backpedaling into the postseason.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO