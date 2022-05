COOS BAY, Ore. - Bay Area Hospital has announced that is canceling the contracts of 56 transient personnel and will close their Behavioral Health unit. In a statement announcing the layoffs and closure of Behavioral Health, the hospital cited the high cost of contracting with transient personnel and fewer surgical services being performed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for downsizing their workforce.

