Swampscott baseball takes down visiting Boston English

By Mike Alongi
 5 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT — The Swampscott baseball team scored early and then held off a late rally to pick up an 8-4 win over Boston English in a non-conference bout at Forest Avenue Park Sunday afternoon.

It was a big day at the plate for Connor Correnti, who went 1-for-4 with three RBI to lead the offensive attack for Swampscott. Jonah Cadorette went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Will Roddy went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Matt Schroeder went 0-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Harry Riddell (2-for-4, double, run scored), Aidan Wyse (1-for-2, run scored) and Jason Bouffard (1-for-3, run scored) also had hits.

Veteran starter Joseph Ford earned the win on the mound for the Big Blue, going the distance and allowing four runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts. He threw 114 pitches, with 76 of them going for strikes.

The Big Blue didn’t waste any time jumping out to a lead in this one, grabbing a pair of singles before scoring its first run on a balk by the Boston English pitcher. Swampscott scored another run on a double steal a few plays later, taking a 2-0 lead into the second inning.

After picking up a run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second, the Big Blue held onto their lead deep into the game before they added five insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

It started with singles from Wyse and Bouffard, then a Boston English error made it a 4-0 game. Schroeder then drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded to add another before Correnti ripped a two-run double. Cadorette followed that with an RBI sacrifice fly of his own, putting the score at 8-1 Big Blue heading into the final inning.

Boston English put together a bit of a rally in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI double from John Peguero and a home run from Braylin Gonzalez, but that was as close as the Eagles would get.

Swampscott (12-5) is right back in action Monday afternoon (4:30) on the road at Beverly.

