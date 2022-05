It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy Saraske Whitley on May 24, 2022 at the age of 66 at her home in Pilot, VA. Nancy was born in Anderson, South Carolina to John Oscar Saraske and Kathleen Rogers Saraske on November 26, 1955. Nancy has been preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Saraske of Anderson, SC.

PILOT, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO