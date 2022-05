ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – For Ernie Simmons, rising prices means he has to pass that on to his clients. “It has increased a lot, substantially,” Simmons said. Simmons is co-owner of “FIXNA2Z’ His company does repairs, remodeling, and renovations on homes. He has been in the contracting and construction business for more than thirty years but says in the last year and a half, higher gas prices and skyrocketing costs for building materials have taken a bite out of his bottom line.

