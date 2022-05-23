Snider, Antlene Rose

Harriet Stockhoff 83 of Christiansburg, passed away on May 26, 2022. She was born on January 18, 1939. Harriet worked at East Greenbush NY Central School District for 30 years and was a special needs teachers aide and union president there. She enjoyed participating in her church’s choirs, and was a youth group leader as well as a church elder. Harriet had a special love for dogs.
Roger Lee Anderson, 81, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He worked for H.T. Bowling Construction Company as a maintenance man for 43 years. Roger loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, and eating out for meals. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry...
Brown Sutphin, 88 of Willis, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edna Moles Sutphin; son, Ronald “Scott” Sutphin; brothers, Frell, Ross, Garvin, and Wendell Sutphin; sisters, Eva Sowers, Haver Hill, Ruby West; stepsisters, Custus Cruz, Lilas Cruz and Deck Sowers.
Helen Marie Yates Link, 92, of Check, passed away on Tuesday May 24, 2022.Helen was an Elementary School teacher for many years in the Roanoke Valley. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Robert “Bobby” Link; and son, Gary “Dean” Link. Helen is survived by...
Mary Jane Stone Saunders went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the age of 67. She was born October 30, 1954, in Austinville, Virginia, to the late Clarence and Joan (Bonnie) Stone. Mary also known as “Mary Jane” or “MJ” worked at Fairview homes...
Linda Kaye Robertson, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Rich Creek, VA. Born June 14, 1953, in Pearisburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Henry Dexter and Virginia Clark Robertson. Linda was of the Christian faith and worked...
Kelley Leigh Perdue, 40, of Pearisburg, VA, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home. She was born July 6, 1981 in Radford, VA, the daughter of James Darrell Perdue and Brenda Leigh Vest Horn. Kelley enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. She was a graduate of the...
Ninety-three participants from throughout the New River Valley came to the Wytheville Community Center to compete in the annual New River Valley Senior Olympics. The Town of Wytheville Parks and Recreation was the host for this year’s Olympics. Participating departments were Radford Parks & Recreation, Christiansburg Parks & &...
RSVP held its annual Volunteer Celebration on Tuesday, May 24th at Creed Fields Park in Elliston with approximately 50 attending. Thank you to the following members of the RSVP Volunteer Celebration Committee for helping us plan this event: Tonia Winn, Jill Songer, Sharon Brown, Carol Trutt, Ellen Rorrer, Rosemary Jones, and Carol Cornish.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy Saraske Whitley on May 24, 2022 at the age of 66 at her home in Pilot, VA. Nancy was born in Anderson, South Carolina to John Oscar Saraske and Kathleen Rogers Saraske on November 26, 1955. Nancy has been preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Saraske of Anderson, SC.
Laymon Miller Williams (Groundhog), 83 of Newport, VA, took his final at bat, rounded third base and headed to his heavenly home surrounded by his loving wife, Jean, four children and their families on May 23, 2022. Born at Mountain Lake, VA on November 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank Elliston Williams and Maggie Collins Williams.
CHECK-IN & LINE-UP: 1:30 p.m.—Line up on Eheart Street. (See attached map.) Line-up positions will be e‐mailed to participants a few days before the parade. Mount Tabor Ruritan Club members will be on hand to assist with line-up. THEME: Thanking Medical Personnel & First Responders. FLOAT LIMITATIONS: No...
Mount Tabor Ruritan Club will hold its June Fish Fry on Saturday, June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Slusser’s Chapel Picnic Shelter, 1543 Mount Tabor Rd, Blacksburg. Serving of fish, fries and slaw; homemade desserts; and beverages. Adults-$12, children under 12-$6, (under 3)-free, carry-outs-$12. Held rain or...
Everyday American Red Cross Blood Services Volunteers help support our lifesaving mission in valuable ways. Currently we need community volunteers to serve as Blood Donor Ambassadors in Blacksburg, VA. Blood Donor Ambassadors help to provide excellent and professional customer service in a medical setting and enhance the donor experience. According...
New River Community College recently recognized the recipients of the first class of NRCC Nursing Scholars, a new scholarship program that fosters opportunity and success for outstanding high school junior and senior students who show interest and ability in NRCC’s Nursing Associate of Applied Science degree. Audrey Bucy of...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) are offering the hepatitis A vaccine to people who ate at a Mexican restaurant in Roanoke during a specific set of dates. May 23, RCAHD received a report of an infected employee of Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje at 416...
Thirty-five students from the New River Valley were recently recognized as 2022 Outstanding Students in a Curriculum/Subject Area by New River Community College. Students from the New River Valley who were honored included:. From Floyd County: Katherine E. Barkley, administrative support technology. From Giles County: Leisa Ellen Taylor, paralegal administrative...
A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
