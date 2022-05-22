ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn boxer Rashida Ellis wins 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships gold

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25c9BO_0fmwJSxV00

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Lightweight boxer Rashida Ellis, a native of Lynn who represented the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, closed out the 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships the same way she began this tournament — having fun and winning.

Ellis, who won bronze at the 2019 Elite Women’s World Championships, became the first American woman to win the lightweight division at the IBA World Championships following her 3-2 decision victory over 2019 World Champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

“It’s about time,” Ellis said following her victory. “I feel good, I worked hard for this. I had to just fight my fight, and look what happens when I do.”

Ellis was in the lead following the first round, which saw the judges score it 4-1. The second and third rounds were more evenly matched, with both rounds being scored 3-2 for the American — resulting in a final 3-2 decision.

This marked the fifth time the American and Brazilian have met in international competition, with Ferreira taking the previous three decisions — including the recent 2022 Elite AMBC Championship finals held this March in Ecuador.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh. “This year she has changed after coming out of the Olympics disappointed, so she got herself in really great shape for this and produced a performance that was world-class. All five of her performances were world-class.”

Ellis defeated Marija Malencia of Croatia (5-0), Krisandy Rioz of Venezuela (5-0), Jaismine of India (4-1) and Donjeta Sadiku of Kosovo (5-0) en route to her championship bout.

The post Lynn boxer Rashida Ellis wins 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships gold appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lynn, MA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Ellis
Person
Beatriz Ferreira
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy