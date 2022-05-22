Lynn boxer Rashida Ellis wins 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships gold

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Lightweight boxer Rashida Ellis, a native of Lynn who represented the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, closed out the 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships the same way she began this tournament — having fun and winning.

Ellis, who won bronze at the 2019 Elite Women’s World Championships, became the first American woman to win the lightweight division at the IBA World Championships following her 3-2 decision victory over 2019 World Champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

“It’s about time,” Ellis said following her victory. “I feel good, I worked hard for this. I had to just fight my fight, and look what happens when I do.”

Ellis was in the lead following the first round, which saw the judges score it 4-1. The second and third rounds were more evenly matched, with both rounds being scored 3-2 for the American — resulting in a final 3-2 decision.

This marked the fifth time the American and Brazilian have met in international competition, with Ferreira taking the previous three decisions — including the recent 2022 Elite AMBC Championship finals held this March in Ecuador.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh. “This year she has changed after coming out of the Olympics disappointed, so she got herself in really great shape for this and produced a performance that was world-class. All five of her performances were world-class.”

Ellis defeated Marija Malencia of Croatia (5-0), Krisandy Rioz of Venezuela (5-0), Jaismine of India (4-1) and Donjeta Sadiku of Kosovo (5-0) en route to her championship bout.

