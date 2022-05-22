ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reggie Bullock wins 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Former UNC basketball wing Reggie Bullock was named the winner of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, announced on Sunday.

Bullock is the second winner of the award after its inception in 2021. The winner of the award is given the option of which social justice organization to receive a $100,000 donation on their behalf.

The award is given to a player ‘for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.’

Bullock has been very active in the LGBTQ equity community over the past few years following the murder of his sister in 2014 who was an open transgender.

Bullock established an organization called RemarkaBull which is ‘a social enterprise providing revitalized spaces, housing and businesses developed based on the needs of the community. The Foundation portion focuses on LGBTQ support and the nonviolence movement.’

Jrue Holiday, Jaren Jackson Jr, Karl-Anthony Towns and Fred VanVleet were the other finalists for the award.

