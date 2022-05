Every morning I wake up and have a glass of water, which in London tastes like recycled plane air. I never appreciated how good I had it back home in Melbourne. It's been two months since I moved to London to continue my art practice, it's something I have always wanted to do even as a little kid growing up in regional New South Wales. I was kinda hoping to feel somewhat connected to a land so far away, because like everyone back home kept reassuring me, London is like a big Melbourne.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO