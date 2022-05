The Los Angeles Lakers want to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason, but that does not mean they are going to facilitate a deal by any means necessary. Westbrook was not the player the Lakers hoped he would be when they acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. His shooting was erratic for much of the year, which resulted in him being benched multiple times by former head coach Frank Vogel. Because Westbrook was such a poor fit, teams that have interest in the star point guard are trying to get the Lakers to include a sweetener in any potential trade. L.A. may not be willing to do that.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO