Local roundup: Burrows pitches Waterford past Stonington

Stonington — Maddie Burrows struck out 12 batters as Waterford beat Stonington 7-0 in a softball game on Sunday.

The game was the annual Play 4 the Cure fundraiser between the teams to raise money to help fight the battle against childhood cancer. Melanie Martin was 2-for-3 and Grace Muti and Anna Donahue had doubled for No. 7 Waterford (16-4). Maddy Stepski had a hit for Stonington (15-4).

In other games:

• Christyna Winstead and Lily Corrice provided the offensive spark as Montville defeated Windham 11-0 in an ECC Division III game on Saturday. Winstead and Corrice both had three hits for Montville (6-13, 3-5), including a double and home run, while Taryn Feragne added an RBI double.

H.S. girls' crew

• East Lyme's first varsity boat finished second in the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association state championships on Lake Waramaug, in New Preston. The Vikings were second behind Glastonbury while Stonington was third. East Lyme's boat was Mikayla Stahl (coxswain), Simone Cappon (stroke), Jennie Sherwood, Fiona Samuelson, Sandra Kirvelevicius, Erin Prouty, Kristia King, Gabby Gottschall and bow Ava Mauri.

East Lyme's second varsity boat won their race, the third varsity boat was second and the novice 8 won their race.

H.S. boys' crew

• Stonington finished second and East Lyme third in the first varsity boat race in the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association state championships, with Simsbury winning the race. East Lyme's varsity 4 placed fourth and the novice 8 was second.

East Lyme's first varsity boat was coxed by Zach O'Brien with stroke Mike Leone and Tommy McGrath, Oliver McCoy, Devin Minogue, Darius Kirvelevicius, Trey England, Evan Lombardo and Zane Cappon in the bow.

H.S. girls' lacrosse

• Sophia Gouveia scored five goals to lead Wheeler/Grasso Tech to an 11-9 win over New London in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division III game. Ava Davino scored twice and Naomi Boord, Katie Pierce, Leah Pion and Stella Mastroianni had a goal each for Wheeler (5-5, 4-4). New London is 1-12, 1-7.

College baseball

• East Lyme's Matt Malcom hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Eastern Connecticut State to a 5-4 win over Middlebury in the championship game of the NCAA Division III tournament Rochester (N.Y.) Regional. The Warriors (42-3), who have won 16 straight, advance to a best-of-three Super Regional against Rowan starting on Friday.

ECSU was down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth and down to its final strike. Zach Donahue then doubled and Ryan Bagdasarian homered to tie the game. After a pitching change, Luke Broadhurst singled and Malcom doubled to left-center to win the game.