WHITNEY, Texas — GoFundMe accounts were set up for two cousins that died during a car crash on Saturday in Whitney, Texas. Lexi Olvera and Brouke Olvera were killed when the vehicle that they were in lost control. Police said a Land Rover SUV going south attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while it was raining. Police said the Land Rover lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

WHITNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO