Marietta, GA

2 men identified after dispute, shooting death at Marietta mobile home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Domestic dispute Marietta Two men are dead in Marietta after a domestic dispute led to a shooting.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are dead in Cobb County after a dispute at the Westbrook Mobile Home Park, police said.

Police were called to a mobile home located at 3345 Austell Road at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man, Raul Medina, 58, that had been shot multiple times.

While on the scene, police were called to another neighborhood nearby at 1185 Lanier Drive regarding an armed person. This armed person was the suspect, Francisco Renovato, 25.

Police said Renovato ran into a backyard and fired a shot from a wooded area.

After the shot, the SWAT team searched the area and found Renovato dead in a shed behind the home. Police said it appeared he shot himself with a handgun.

Medina was transported to the Cobb Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said they believe the situation was domestic, based on information they received. They have not released anymore details regarding the connection between the victim and the suspect.

As the investigation continues, police ask that anyone with information contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

