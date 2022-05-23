McDonagh's daughter is 'good-luck charm' for Lightning in Game 3

What was talked about ahead of tonight's Game 4 tilt in Edmonton. "Nervous is not a good thing, nervous-ready is a good thing." "We got to play a good road game. Everybody has these philosophies of how we are supposed to play or what we were supposed to do. We have to play a good road game, right? Because we lost at home, because they scored a shorthanded goal with 10 minutes left to win the game. It's not that complicated. We got to play a good road game. It's very difficult if you look at, it off the top of my head, the western conference is 15-16 on the road, something like that. So it's difficult, it's not easy as you think it is. We might play our best game of the year tonight. Do you win or do you lose, we'll find out."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO