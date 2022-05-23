ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

McDonagh's daughter is 'good-luck charm' for Lightning in Game 3

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA -- Ryan McDonagh said he tried to take it all in during the pregame events with his 5-year-old daughter, Falan, the honorary "Thunderkid" for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, skating around the rink and then standing next to him for the national anthem. "We've been...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Avalanche fan makes signs to support Kadri

DENVER -- Adrienne Ruth wanted to let Nazem Kadri know she and all Colorado Avalanche fans had his back and decided to do something about it. Ruth, an Avalanche season ticket holder, painted a sign with a personal message for the forward, and printed up 300 flyers at her local Office Depot saying "Stand With Naz" for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
NHL
NHL

Thornton undecided about returning for 25th NHL season

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Joe Thornton said he's undecided whether he wants to return for a 25th NHL season. The forward, who turns 43 on July 2, played an NHL career-low 34 games for the Florida Panthers this season and was a healthy scratch for all but one of their 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He played 6:18 in Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday and was on the ice for Pat Maroon's game-winning goal in the third period.
NHL
NHL

Rangers defeat Hurricanes in Game 4, even second-round series

NEW YORK -- Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists for the New York Rangers in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The best-of-7 series is tied. Game 5 is at Carolina on...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Mcdavid, FL
NHL

Flames look to avoid elimination in Game 5 against Oilers

CALGARY - Milan Lucic used several different phrases to describe where the Calgary Flames stand four games into the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers. They were all accurate. "We've got to win a game, plain and simple," the forward said Wednesday. "Our backs are against the wall....
NHL
NHL

Perron fined for cross-checking in Game 4 for Blues against Avalanche

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues forward David Perron has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri during Game 4 of the teams' Second Round series in St. Louis on Monday, May 23, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
NHL

Kadri puts mark on Game 4 for Avalanche

ST. LOUIS -- Nazem Kadri said he wanted to put his mark on Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round, and that's exactly what he did by scoring a hat trick for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues. "I tried to do that...
NHL
NHL

Lightning return to ice rested, ready for Eastern Conference Final

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning practiced Thursday for the first time since finishing their second-round sweep of the Florida Panthers on Monday. When they begin the Eastern Conference Final is unclear with the series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes going until at least Saturday and possibly Monday. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said he wasn't sure how the layoff will impact the team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Evander Kane
NHL

Wilson to miss start of next season for Capitals after knee surgery

Forward was injured during playoffs, expected to recover in 6-8 months. Tom Wilson had surgery Tuesday to reconstruct a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the start of next season for the Washington Capitals. The forward is expected to recover in 6-8 months,...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche turn page to Game 6 after failing to eliminate Blues

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche say they believe they remain in control against the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Second Round despite a disheartening loss in Game 5 here Wednesday. "We're still in a great spot right now," defenseman Cale Makar said Thursday, hours after the 5-4 overtime...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Vasilevskiy delivers again for Lightning in Game 4

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy was locked in once again, something that has become typical for the Tampa Bay Lightning goalie when he has a chance to close out a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, that made things a little easier for the Lightning as they swept...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Hurricanes offense sputters again in Game 4

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes are starting to get a sense of deja vu. "It feels exactly like last year against Tampa, to be honest with you," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Very similar, where you're just going and you get a good chance and nope." Last season, the Hurricanes...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Florida Panthers
NHL

NHL statement on Texas school shooting

The NHL condemns the violence that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn with the families of those whose lives were taken in this horrific tragedy. We share their sorrow and stand with the people of Uvalde and Robb Elementary School in the difficult months ahead. playoffs. Oilers show...
TEXAS STATE
NHL

O'Reilly almost misses Bozak's OT winner in hilarious clip

Blues captain has delayed reaction to goal, celebrates with teammates. Ryan O'Reilly had a drink and you miss it moment Wednesday. The St. Louis Blues captain almost missed Tyler Bozak's overtime winning goal while taking a water break in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round. In a clip...
NHL
NHL

Panthers sweep at hands of Lightning 'tough pill to swallow'

Still have 'another level' to climb despite record-setting season. The Florida Panthers can be both encouraged and devastated after their elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing 2-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday. "I think we're closer than ever,"...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche look to advance to conference final

Rangers pull even with Game 4 win; Flames on the brink against Oilers. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Wednesday, the 24th day of the postseason. On Tap. St. Louis Blues at Colorado...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Kadri scores hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues in Game 4

ST. LOUIS -- Nazem Kadri scored his first Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Monday. The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series, 3-1. Game 5 will be at Colorado...
DENVER, CO
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOT TO PLAY A GOOD ROAD GAME'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's Game 4 tilt in Edmonton. "Nervous is not a good thing, nervous-ready is a good thing." "We got to play a good road game. Everybody has these philosophies of how we are supposed to play or what we were supposed to do. We have to play a good road game, right? Because we lost at home, because they scored a shorthanded goal with 10 minutes left to win the game. It's not that complicated. We got to play a good road game. It's very difficult if you look at, it off the top of my head, the western conference is 15-16 on the road, something like that. So it's difficult, it's not easy as you think it is. We might play our best game of the year tonight. Do you win or do you lose, we'll find out."
NHL
NHL

Preview: Game Four, Round Two at NYR

NEW YORK, NY. - By the end of the day Tuesday the Carolina Hurricanes will either be headed back to Raleigh one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, or for the second time in recent weeks finding themselves in a refreshed best-of-three series, this time against the New York Rangers.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy