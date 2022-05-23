ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'It's tragic': Barber attempts to cut concerns about violence in Durham

By Anthony Wilson
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01treT_0fmwHR9C00

There are grassroots efforts underway in Durham to restore confidence among people concerned about gun violence in some neighborhoods.

Bull City boosters point to the construction sites all over town as signs that it's still attractive to investors. But longtime Durhamites know there's still restorative work to be done among those at risk of death or a prison sentence.

"I've lived in Durham all my life, and for this city now to go through the changes it's going through. It's tragic," Barber David McMillan said.

Especially with the memory of fatal shots, like the gunfire that killed young Z'yon Person in 2019 as he sat in his aunt's car on the way to get some frozen treats, still haunting those who heard the tragic news back then.

"Absolutely, it was," said McMillan. "It was actually a shock to the community, because nobody expected that to happen."

On Sunday, he invited Durham's families and others in the community to come out for a few hours, with discreet security nearby plus free food, good music, bouncy house for the kids, drinks and more.

McMillan wants all who attend the festivities at Roxboro Road pawn shop's parking lot to remember the theme of the day: Stop the Violence, Put Down the Guns.

"And then maybe, somebody's life might be changed. Something different can be done. And then maybe they'll decide, 'Okay, I'll try a different route.' That's what we're hoping and praying for," McMillan said.

We'll let you know if long term, his prayers and the positive action of other concerned people in Durham do make a difference and reduce the number of disputes that, too often, end violently.

Comments / 10

Related
cbs17

WATCH: 2 suspects break into same car in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department is reminding people to lock their cars at night after two suspects were caught on camera breaking into the same car. The police department said officers were investigating six cases of breaking and entering unlocked cars in southwest Chapel...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Barber, NC
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

2nd arrest made in road rage shootout that injured dump truck driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham man faces 25 charges for convenience store break-ins, cigarette thefts

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported they’ve made an arrest on Friday in a string of convenience store break-ins. OCSO said Richard Carlton Neverson, 62, was linked to the breaking and entering of several convenience stores and the subsequent larceny of Newport cigarettes. Law enforcement from four other agencies also plan to file charges against Neverson for similar thefts, the OCSO said.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Violent Crime
WRAL News

Chapel Hill police respond to two armed robberies

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two armed robberies were reported in Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The first armed robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. on Rosemary Street and Pritchard Avenue while the second occurred around 9:45 p.m. at Church Street and Clark Court. Police said each robbery involved two people,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTW News13

Former North Carolina pastor charged with second-degree rape

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man who used to be a pastor has been charged with rape. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office charged 66-year-old Jeffery Eanes with second-degree rape on Thursday. According to sources, Eanes was once a pastor and also sat on the Rockingham County School Board at one time. He presently works […]
EDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Durham police chief addresses city leaders

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chief Patrice Andrews is expected to outline what the Durham Police Department needs from city leaders, which includes everything from staffing to new crime fighting initiatives.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police warn of traffic problems during Fayetteville drug investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday that a drug investigation caused traffic problems in the city. Police and fire units could be seen along Hillsboro Street near Windsor Park Thursday afternoon. Police released little information about the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy