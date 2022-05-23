Jim Nantz unveils his call as Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

A few words of encouragement from his caddy made the difference for Justin Thomas to get his second major title after staging an incredible comeback and winning the PGA Championship in the playoff. The American was seven shots away at the start of the final round at Southern Hills (Tulsa, Oklahoma), but he worked his way up the leaderboard before edging out compatriot Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff and seeing the Chilean Mito Pereira, one hole away from embracing glory, collapsed on the final hole becoming the first golfer since 2006 in a 'great' who wasted a lead shot on the 18th -Phil Mickelson at the Winged Foot USA Open- to finish losing the tournament.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO