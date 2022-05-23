ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Nantz unveils his call as Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Jim Nantz is known for the special calls he gives when golfers win majors. On Sunday, we learned what call he had in store after the 2-way playoff at the PGA Championship ended. Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in the 3-hole aggregate playoff to...

