ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Alcohol marketing has crossed borders and entered the metaverse – how do we regulate the new digital risk?

By Sally Casswell, Professor of public health policy, Massey University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3FDv_0fmwH7p900
Getty Images

The World Health Organization’s newly released report on regulating cross-border alcohol marketing raises the alarm for countries like Australia and New Zealand, given their light touch towards alcohol advertising.

Alcohol is widely consumed in Australasia but there is ongoing tension over how much restraint, if any, should be placed on the marketing of these products.

Australia and New Zealand are at the unrestrained end of the marketing continuum. Both countries rely on industry-led policy in the form of voluntary codes – an approach identified as insufficient by the WHO report.

What is cross-border alcohol marketing?

Alcohol marketing, created and disseminated in one country and spread across borders into others, is commonly used by multinational corporations striving to increase sales and normalise alcohol as an everyday product. Much of this advertising is taking place in the digital media sphere.

The increased use of these media platforms by alcohol corporations allows them access to cheap advertising opportunities. For as little as US$2 , an advertising campaign based in Australia could reach a thousand young people profiled as interested in alcohol, for example.

Marketing across digital media has also increased the impact of those messages.

Brands interact with users on social media platforms, encouraging the posting, sharing and liking of branded images and messages . Higher user engagement is associated with more drinking .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bF1qC_0fmwH7p900
Multinational corporations like AB InBev have been quick to embrace digital platforms as a new way to advertise alcohol products. Pavlo Gonchar/Getty Images

Targeting the individual

The increased power of these advertisements reflects the effectiveness of “personalised marketing”. Companies can now target individuals and “look alike” audiences.

This approach is made possible thanks to the enormous amount of data collected as we interact together, purchase products and indicate our interests and passions through our clicks and likes.

This data is extremely valuable to marketers and alcohol corporations. It gives them insight into the best time of day, the best brand of alcohol and the best type of marketing message to send our way.

Read more: Alcohol advertising has no place on our kids' screens

All groups across society are vulnerable to being bombarded by messages encouraging the purchase and consumption of alcohol.

Digital advertising can target everyone: teenagers looking for brands which exemplify their identity; young adults, the heaviest “occasion drinkers” in Australia and New Zealand, some of whom are developing drinking habits that may be hard to change in later life; and adults of all ages who wish to reduce their consumption, often for health reasons.

Digital media has become an all-encompassing marketing environment in which the “buy” button – with home delivery and often no checks on age or intoxication – provides a seamless marketing and distribution system.

In New Zealand, online sales increased significantly during the COVID-19 lockdowns, particularly among heavier drinkers.

Entering the metaverse

The alcohol industry is now showing its initiative by entering the emerging metaverse . To understand the metaverse, according to one commentator , you should

take today’s social media, add a splash of sophisticated 3D, fold in a plethora of options for entertainment and gaming, garnish it all with data-driven personalisation, and you are all set to take away your order of a supersized social media network, the metaverse.

Read more: NZ children see more than 40 ads for unhealthy products each day. It's time to change marketing rules

In terms of marketing, this provides a new opportunity. The biometric data essential to a virtual reality experience is also available to develop “ biometric psychographics ”, allowing for the even greater personalisation of advertising.

Virtual alcohol brands created and used by avatars in the metaverse support the development of brand allegiance in real life, and virtual reality will transform e-commerce experiences and increase the power of sponsorship.

AB InBev, the largest global alcohol corporation, was an early adopter of the metaverse. One of its brands, Stella Artois , is sponsoring the Australian Zed Run platform on which virtual horses can be raced, bred and traded. The Zed Run platform experienced 1,000% growth in early 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076lYU_0fmwH7p900
Digital horse racing game Zed Run has exploded in popularity, with alcohol companies using the digital platform to reach a new audience. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Regulating to reduce alcohol harm

The digital world is extremely dynamic. It is also opaque to most policy makers and public health practitioners. It is telling that there is no reference to the metaverse as a cross-border alcohol marketing opportunity in the WHO report.

There is an urgent need for debate regarding how policy makers should better understand the risks involved with the targeted marketing of hazardous products such as alcohol.

The WHO report outlines various partial and unsuccessful approaches to regulating marketing in the digital media.

Attempts, such as Finland’s regulation of user-shared branded material, have failed because they did not interfere with the basic architecture of the social media platforms, which is predicated on engagement via sharing and liking.

The most successful examples offered by the WHO report have been countries like Norway, which have imposed a complete ban on alcohol marketing including in the digital media.

Read more: Children's health hit for six as industry fails to regulate alcohol ads

The report emphasises the need for surveillance and enforcement, suggesting ways in which alcohol companies could be penalised for marketing breaches.

The support provided by international agreements such as the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control is identified as a possible template for future discussions.

The response to tobacco marketing provides a good and largely effective model for officials and policy makers. That said, the public health goal for alcohol is not equivalent to the smokefree goal. Advocates are not trying to eliminate alcohol altogether.

However, there are parallel arguments in favour of creating a healthier media environment through regulation to prevent the promotion of alcohol products via increasingly sophisticated technological and psychological tools.

These products are significant causes of reduced well-being, and this marketing increases consumption and therefore harm. The messages of the WHO report are timely and should be heeded.

Sally Casswell has received funding from many independent funding bodies and WHO. She is Chair of the Global Alcohol Policy Alliance which advocates for evidence based alcohol policies and is a Board member of Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Legalise Cannabis Australia did well at the ballot box – but reform is most likely to come from a cautious approach

One of the surprising results from the federal election was a record vote for Legalise Cannabis Australia, a minor party previously known as the Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP) party. The party received 2-7% of the Senate vote in most states and territories, narrowly missing out on a Senate seat in Queensland. This follows a notable result in the 2021 Western Australian state election, where it picked up two seats in the Legislative Council. Does the success of this single issue minor party mean Australians are finally ready to “legalise it”? ...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Lifting the minimum wage is anything but reckless – it's what low earners need

Stand by for something “reckless and dangerous”. That’s what former prime minister Scott Morrison said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be if he asked the Fair Work Commission to grant a wage rise big enough to cover inflation. It would make Albanese a “loose unit” on the economy. Yet Albanese and his industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke are preparing to do just that ahead of the commission’s deadline of June 7, in time for the increase to take effect on July 1. The increase would amount to a dollar an hour, lifting Australia’s minimum wage from A$20.33 an hour to A$21.36. New Zealand...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Planetary waves, cut-off lows and blocking highs: what's behind record floods across the Southern Hemisphere?

From February to May 2022, many places in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia have seen record-breaking daily and monthly rainfall. Repeated periods of persistent and intense rain have caused devastating and widespread floods. In Queensland and New South Wales alone, the floods and storms caused an estimated AU$3.35 billion in insured losses, making these the costliest floods in Australia’s history and the fifth most costly natural disaster. More than 20 people lost their lives. Read more: The east coast rain seems...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Intoxication#Digital Marketing#Alcohol Advertising#Food Drink#Beverages#Who
TheConversationAU

How did ancient moa survive the ice age – and what can they teach us about modern climate change?

One species of iconic moa was almost wiped out during the last ice age, according to recently published research. But a small population survived in a modest patch of forest at the bottom of New Zealand’s South Island, and rapidly spread back up its east coast once the climate began to warm. What we’re learning about this remarkable survival story has implications for the way we can help living species adapt to climate change, and how we conserve and restore what may be important future habitats. Growing to around 80kg and up to 1.8 metres tall, the eastern moa was one of...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The election showed Australia's huge appetite for stronger climate action. What levers can the new government pull?

As the polls closed on Saturday night, most election commentary focused on the dispiriting campaign where both major parties avoided any substantial division on policy issues and instead focused on negatively framing the opposing leader. Even to many seasoned political minds, the most likely outcome seemed to be a reversal of the last parliament, with Labor winning enough seats to form a narrow majority, and one or two more seats falling to independents. As we all now know, the outcome was utterly different. The Liberals lost many of their crown jewels to climate challengers –  teal independents and the Greens....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

The election shows the conservative culture war on climate change could be nearing its end

Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s shock loss to an independent running on a climate action platform wasn’t a fluke event. “Teal” independents have ousted five of Frydenberg’s colleagues, all harvesting votes from conservative heartland and all calling for more action on climate change. Amid the wreckage, Frydenberg was asked whether the Liberals needed to rethink their policies on climate change. His response – that he didn’t believe Australia had been “well served by the culture wars on climate change” – deserves analysis. Who started the culture war on climate change? And are we nearing its demise? Our research, published this month,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

As flu cases surge, vaccination may offer some bonus protection from COVID as well

After virtually disappearing for two years, influenza is back and rapidly sweeping across Australia – and the world. So far this year, there have been more than 15,000 flu cases in New South Wales alone, of which more than 12,000 were diagnosed since the start of May. The Queensland government has announced free flu vaccinations and NSW is considering doing the same. Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid has urged the incoming federal government to provide free flu shots for all Australians. Meanwhile, COVID cases continue to mount as colder weather sets in. The good news is, we know the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison was routed by combination of quiet Australians and noisy ones

The rout of Scott Morrison goes beyond the defeat of his government. It has left behind a Liberal party that is now a flightless bird. The parliamentary party has had one wing torn asunder, and its path to recovery will be difficult and painful. It has lost a clutch of moderates, and with them the person who would have been potentially the most unifying figure in opposition, Josh Frydenberg. Peter Dutton, now the most likely next leader, is divisive within the party and community; he would wield a hard fist against the new government but have trouble rebuilding his own side...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Is this the end of the two-party system in Australia? The Greens, teals and others shock the major parties

The Australian Labor Party will form government either outright or in a minority government. The ALP has so far gained a small 2.8% two-party preferred national swing (though much higher in Western Australia, around 10%). The crossbench may double in size with a progressive-leaning “potpourri” of candidates including Greens and “teal” independents. Roughly a quarter of Australians voted for a minor party in the 2019 election (24.7% in the House of Representatives). This time, it’s predicted over 33% of the electorate voted for minority parties or independents. Such votes in the inner city seats in particular are changing the political equation for the major...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Pay 'with a smile or a wave': why Mastercard's new face recognition payment system raises concerns

Mastercard’s “smile to pay” system, announced last week, is supposed to save time for customers at checkouts. It is being trialled in Brazil, with future pilots planned for the Middle East and Asia. The company argues touch-less technology will help speed up transaction times, shorten lines in shops, heighten security and improve hygiene in businesses. But it raises concerns relating to customer privacy, data storage, crime risk and bias. How will it work? Mastercard’s biometric checkout system will provide customers facial recognition-based payments, by linking the biometric authentication systems of a number of third-party companies with Mastercard’s own payment systems. A Mastercard...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheConversationAU

On the Pacific, the new government must be bold and go big. Here's how the repair work could begin

The federal election has delivered a monumental win for Australia’s relations with the Pacific. The stunning victories of the teal and Greens candidates means climate action will be at the top of the new government’s agenda. In one fell swoop, the Pacific’s leading source of deep frustration with Australia is back at the centre of policy debate. The Australian government and its Pacific neighbours are now much closer to being on the same page. This is a profoundly important turn of events, allowing other much-needed improvements to Australia’s regional image and outreach. When it comes to the Pacific, the new government must...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Quad praises Albanese government's higher ambition on climate

The Quad summit in Tokyo has praised Australia raising its ambition on climate change, after Anthony Albanese told fellow leaders his government would do more to assist Pacific countries address it. Albanese stressed Australia’s revised climate policy during the meeting, attended by US president Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. Albanese was there just a day after being sworn in. The Joint Leaders’ Statement said: “We welcome the new Australian Government’s commitment to stronger action on climate change, including through passing legislation to achieve net zero by 2050 and lodging...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Government exits amid shredding snowstorm, Labor ministers make staged entry

The transition from one government to another involves a democratic miracle and a physical mess. In parliament house’s ministerial wing on Monday, shredding machines were working flat out, fragments of their massive output leaving a light snowstorm on the blue corridor carpet as it was carted away. Cardboard boxes had been delivered; enormous wheelie bins were everywhere. How many hours had gone into preparing and working on all those papers suddenly no longer needed, or needing quick and confidential disposal? On the Labor side, the move into power has the air of disorderly order. Staffers still carry a touch...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

A new dawn over stormy seas: how Labor should manage the economy

Labor has inherited an economy with a pretty full “head of steam”. Domestic demand is growing strongly, fuelled by households flush with cash (and enriched by big increases in property prices) full pipelines of housing construction and government-funded infrastructure businesses apparently keener to invest than for more than a decade. Unemployment has fallen to its lowest for 48 years with only 1.3 unemployed for each vacant job. And Australia has also been one of very few economies to benefit financially from the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on food and energy prices. Stormy weather But Labor has also inherited an economy which,...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Soon Australian doctors will be allowed to advertise with patient testimonials – but beware the hype

It’s a common scenario: you decide to go out for dinner and fancy something different. So, you look to online reviews to help you make your dining choice. If you trust a review of a restaurant and then it doesn’t reach your expectations, it’s probably not a huge deal. But should we feel as comfortable about testimonials about health-care services? These are commonplace in other countries, and the law banning positive reviews of medical services is about to change here in Australia. Removing the ban Much of Australia’s health-care workforce is regulated by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)....
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

New Zealand must get over its obsession with big cars and go smaller or electric to cut emissions

If your next car is not electric, then it must be much smaller than your last one. Scientists have warned that the world needs to halve emissions every decade to keep global warming less than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. The government of Aotearoa New Zealand aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Last year, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) laid out the path to net zero in its advice to the government. In recent weeks, the government has released its plan to achieve these climate targets. The goal is not insignificant, especially considering New Zealanders have been...
CARS
TheConversationAU

Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right

For much of the past three decades, Australia has been viewed internationally as a laggard on climate change – and with good reason. Australia was the last of the G20 economies that ratified the Kyoto Protocol and the first to dismantle a national carbon pricing scheme, and often sits near the bottom on global rankings of climate action. In his first encounter with world leaders at the Quad meeting in Japan earlier this week, Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the country was ready to take ambitious action on climate change. But how well does this claim hold up?...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

As Albanese heads to the Quad, what are the security challenges facing Australia's new government?

Extreme weather events are the new normal. The use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin’s Russian military is now an unthinkable possibility. And Xi Jinping’s China, our largest trading partner and rising superpower, is pulling down the shutters. So no pressure then, for our freshly-minted 31st prime minister as he flies into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Tokyo this week. The immediate challenge facing incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong is to reassure allies and friends of continuity and certainty. But more than that, the change of government presents an opportunity to build confidence in Australia’s capacity,...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Nationals vote holds steady. Will the Coalition become a party of the regions and outer suburbs?

The most amazing thing about the election was the very low primary vote for the ALP and the Liberal Party. The Liberal Party has lost seats to both Labor and the “teal” independents. But the National Party has lost no seats (although Flynn is still very close) and its vote has declined only marginally. The problem with calculating swings for or against the Nationals is that candidates in Queensland stand for the Liberal National Party and then choose membership of either the Liberal or Nationals party room. So the result for the Nationals has been very much steady...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy