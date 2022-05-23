ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOA’ recap: Drew stopped wearing wedding ring amid marital woes with Ralph

By Evan Real
 4 days ago

The “Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing” … and hasn’t for some time.

Drew Sidora revealed on Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” that she stopped wearing her wedding ring as her marital woes with husband Ralph Pittman intensified in recent years.

“At first, mine wasn’t fitting after the babies. And then as I lost weight, we were having some issues. So I just never put it [back on]. I stopped wearing it,” Sidora, 37, told her castmates and their husbands during a group dinner filmed in New York City.

“I should be wearing it. I’m sorry. But at marriage counseling that we just had, we made an agreement which, so, for 30 days, we can’t what?” she continued, looking directly at Pittman, 39. “Argue, attack each other, disrespect.”

Kandi Burruss joked in a confessional that the couple will “have to keep repeating this challenge for eternity” if they plan to make their marriage work.

Sidora got candid about her marital strife with Pittman during a group dinner on “The Real Housewives of Altanta.”
Burruss, 46, asked Sidora and Pittman for an update about the assistant drama that has caused serious fissures in their relationship. A former female assistant of Pittman’s previously offered him a massage in an allegedly flirty text exchange , putting Sidora — and several of her co-stars — on high alert.

“I had to fire the assistant, you know?” Pittman said, to which his spouse responded, “Emotionally, I’m still dealing with the fact that we were even dealing with another woman, you know, and even that conversation.”

Pittman accused Sidora of not making a big enough effort to “move beyond” the issue. Later, Sidora lamented to Pittman that he tries to make her feel as though the ordeal is nothing but a “figment of [her] imagination.”

In a side conversation, Kenya Moore — who is turning a new leaf with Sidora this season, establishing a friendship after a rocky Season 13 — told Burruss, Shereé Whitfield and Marlo Hampton that she finds Pittman to be an “a—hole.”

Earlier in the night, she drew comparisons between Pittman’s questionable behavior and that of her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

Sidora and Pittman — who parent three children together — joined “RHOA” in Season 13.
After Moore, 51, heard Pittman tell Sidora that they perceive the assistant situation in “different” ways, the former Miss USA stepped in to defend her new pal.

“See, let me say this to you right now. If my husband said that to me, I would flip this table over because that is so disrespectful,” she asserted. “You just said, basically she’s lying, how it happened is not how it happened.”

Moore continued, “That would piss me the f—k off if somebody said that to me to my face — especially if I’m hurting. Do you not understand that? You’re tearing her down.”

Sidora said in a confessional that Moore’s remarks represented “exactly” how she felt. “I hope Ralph really hears he could be doing some of the same things that she experienced with Marc,” she told the camera. “And you see where they ended up.”

Sidora told Page Six this month that her marriage to Pittman, 39, goes through many ups and downs throughout the latest installment of the Bravo reality show.

Sidora appreciated co-star Kenya Moore standing up to Pittman in her defense.
“It’s just the journey of trying to get through life and trauma and triggers. And you have to be patient on both ends because I’m not always perfect,” she said, adding that the two are still committed to couples counseling.

“He’s not always going to be perfect … [but] we both married to stay together forever.”

A preview for next week’s episode sees Pittman learning that Sidora’s assistant, Anthony, allegedly spread a rumor that he is gay — gossip that Sidora doesn’t seem to buy.

Sidora and Pittman tied the knot in 2014. They share son Machai, 6, and daughter Aniya, 4, and parent son Josiah, 11, from a previous relationship of Sidora’s.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Page Six

Page Six

