LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were involved in a pursuit of an assault suspect just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The evening before the victim reported to deputies she was punched and threatened with a machete by the suspect, Aaron Halvorson, 44, from California, while they were camping at a location on Quartzville Road," the sheriff's office said.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO