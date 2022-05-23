ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Meetings

OAK RIDGE

Schools

The Oak Ridge Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

Gas

The Oak Ridge Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Oak Ridge Utility District Board Room.

Planning

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission will have a policy work session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Municipal Building Courtroom.

OR-Heritage Railroad

The Oak Ridge-Heritage Railroad Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, Room 108. For more information, please contact Gwen Pereda at (865) 220-5825.

Anderson County

Ambulance

An Emergency Medical Service location study presentation will be given at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

E-911

The E-911 Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the E-911 Office in the Robert L. Jolley County Administration Building, Main Street, Clinton.

Action

The Anderson County Community Action Commission will meet at noon Tuesday at its office, 149 N. Main St., Clinton.

Information Technology

The IT Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in Room 118A of the Courthouse in Clinton.

