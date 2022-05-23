Providence College commencement held at the Dunk
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College held its commencement on Sunday morning.
Big East Commissioner Valerie Ackerman was the featured speaker at PC's 104th commencement exercises, which returned to the Dunkin' Donuts Center for the first time since 2019.
