ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence College commencement held at the Dunk

By Jacqui Gomersall
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSGsS_0fmwG14400

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College held its commencement on Sunday morning.

Big East Commissioner Valerie Ackerman was the featured speaker at PC’s 104th commencement exercises, which returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for the first time since 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Former North Kingstown athletic director resigns from MA school amid fat-test lawsuit

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — The former North Kingstown athletic director recently named as a defendant in a lawsuit tied to the ongoing naked “fat test” scandal has resigned from his job at a Cape Cod middle school.  Keith Kenyon, who was hired in 2010 and most recently served as principal of Nauset Regional Middle […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence College#Commencement#Dunkin Donuts Center#Doughnut#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy