DL Stephon Wynn Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

Wynn will be headed to Nebraska to join the Cornhuskers, per his Instagram.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. is transferring to Nebraska, a post on his Instagram confirms.

Wynn made the announcement on Sunday evening.

Wynn entered his name into the portal and announced his intentions to transfer back on April 20. Soon afterwards, Wynn wrote a note that he posted on social media thanking Alabama coach Nick Saban and his staff.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Saban and all of the staff associated with the University of Alabama for an amazing four years," Wynn wrote. "You all have made a lot of my childhood dreams come true, and I am very grateful for the time that I have spent here.

"My family and I feel that it is in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal and finish my college career elsewhere. Thank you Roll Tide Nation for all the love and support over the years. I will forever be an alumnus of the University of Alabama!"

Wynn, a redshirt senior, appeared in seven games last season recording five tackles and a quarterback hurry. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound defender appeared in 82 total snaps, including 68 on defense. In addition to serving as a backup defensive lineman, Wynn also worked on the field goal/extra point kicking and blocking units.

Wynn came to Alabama from IMG Academy in 2018, The Anderson, S.C., native was rated as the No. 74 overall player and No. 3 strongside defensive end in his class, according to the 247Composite.

