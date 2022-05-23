ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

DL Stephon Wynn Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134dw2_0fmwFihj00

Wynn will be headed to Nebraska to join the Cornhuskers, per his Instagram.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. is transferring to Nebraska, a post on his Instagram confirms.

Wynn made the announcement on Sunday evening.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wynn entered his name into the portal and announced his intentions to transfer back on April 20. Soon afterwards, Wynn wrote a note that he posted on social media thanking Alabama coach Nick Saban and his staff.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Saban and all of the staff associated with the University of Alabama for an amazing four years," Wynn wrote. "You all have made a lot of my childhood dreams come true, and I am very grateful for the time that I have spent here.

"My family and I feel that it is in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal and finish my college career elsewhere. Thank you Roll Tide Nation for all the love and support over the years. I will forever be an alumnus of the University of Alabama!"

Wynn, a redshirt senior, appeared in seven games last season recording five tackles and a quarterback hurry. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound defender appeared in 82 total snaps, including 68 on defense. In addition to serving as a backup defensive lineman, Wynn also worked on the field goal/extra point kicking and blocking units.

Wynn came to Alabama from IMG Academy in 2018, The Anderson, S.C., native was rated as the No. 74 overall player and No. 3 strongside defensive end in his class, according to the 247Composite.

Gallery: Stephon Wynn Jr. Highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2arT_0fmwFihj00

TG Paschal/BamaCentral

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejchH_0fmwFihj00

Alabama Athletics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Lands Major 2023 Quarterback Commitment

Alabama's football program has just landed a commitment from a talented quarterback. Eli Holstein, a four-star recruit from the 2023 class, is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa. LSU and Oregon were both in the mix for Holstein, but he ultimately decided to pick Alabama. Holstein visited Tuscaloosa several times this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Alabama#Img Academy#American Football#College Football#Dl Stephon Wynn Jr#Cornhuskers#Roll Tide Nation#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Look: Major Confrontation At SEC Baseball Tournament Last Night

Last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt featured an interesting confrontation in the crowd. Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, who is an Ole Miss alum, was in attendance in Hoover, Ala., and he decided to try to do something about the infamous "Vandy whistlers" behind home plate.
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy