School Sports Roundup: Bishop Fenwick girls lacrosse tops Bishop Stang

The Bishop Fenwick girls lacrosse team took another step closer to returning to .500 on the year Saturday afternoon, notching an 11-8 victory over Bishop Stang in a Catholic Central League bout at Donaldson Stadium.

Karina Gyllenhaal led the offensive attack for the Crusaders with five goals and two assists, while Sam Montecalvo added two goals and three assists. Hannah Bettencourt notched two goals and two assists in the win.

Bishop Fenwick (8-9) will close out the regular season next Tuesday (6) on the road against Hamilton-Wenham.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Peabody 18, Methuen 12

Lauren Woods and McKayla Fisher both had massive games for the Tanners, each notching six goals and one assist to lead the way on offense. Brooke Lomasney added four goals and one assist, while Ally Bettencourt and Katie Amico each had one goal and one assist. Madi Barrett notched three assists, while Maia Davis had one assist. Goalie Caitlin Snow notched eight saves to earn the win in net.

Peabody (13-3) travels to Ipswich Tuesday (4).

BASEBALL

St. Mary’s 9, Masconomet 0

Aiven Cabral put together yet another outstanding performance on the mound for the Spartans, tossing a complete-game shutout and only allowing three hits while striking out an eye-popping 18 batters. Cabral also had a great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Zach Fisher went 3-for-3 with a three RBI, while John Nowicki went 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI.

St. Mary’s (10-8) hosts St. John’s Prep Monday night (7) under the lights at Fraser Field.

Lynn Tech 11, Salem Academy 10

The Tigers battled back in glorious fashion Saturday afternoon, rallying from a 10-run deficit to notch a walk-off victory on Senior Day at Manning Field.

Prior to the game, Tech honored its three seniors — Domenic Giordano, Ben Tartarini and Wes Morales — for their contributions to the program over the years.

Giordano had two RBI on the day for the Tigers, while Tartarini and Morales each had a base hit. Kolby Bucklin went 4-for-4 in the win, while Jared Paone went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Will McCafferty struck out 10 batters in an impressive performance on the mound.

Lynn Tech (10-5) travels to Whittier Tuesday (4).

Bishop Fenwick 4, Manchester-Essex 3

Andrew McKenzie, Anthony Marino and Chris Faraca each had one RBI for the Crusaders in a close victory at home Sunday afternoon.

Mike Williams earned the win in relief after pitching three scoreless innings and allowing just two hits with one strikeout, while Marco Carillo went the first four innings and allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Bishop Fenwick wraps up the regular season at 9-11.

Marblehead 7, Beverly 3

Liam McIlroy went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI to lead the offensive attack for the red-hot Magicians, while Shane Keough (1-for-4), Andy Titus (1-for-4), James Doody (1-for-3), Riley Schmitt (1-for-2) and Brookes Keefe (1-for-3) each had one RBI.

Damien King picked up the win on the mound after four innings of work, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout. Bjorn Pluss tossed two innings of relief, while Chris Cannuscio pitched one.

Marblehead (10-6) travels to Saugus Monday night (7).

Pentucket 16, Lynnfield 4

Lynnfield (6-12) hosts North Reading Tuesday (4:15).

SOFTBALL

Peabody 9, Gloucester 4

Peabody (14-1) hosts Masconomet Monday (4).

GIRLS TENNIS

Masconomet 5, Swampscott 0

Swampscott (8-9) hosts Austin Prep Tuesday (4).

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

Lynn Tech at CAC Championships — First Place

The Tigers picked up the victory behind wins from Cesar Reyes in the high jump and Kyle Lindquist in the javelin, while Tech also got strong performances from Alan Barrios (second place) and Anthony Perez (third place) in the two-mile, Charles Long in the 100 (second place), Jeph Onyighrchi in the 100 hurdles (second place), Bryton Osgood (second place) and Franklin Rodriguez (third place) in the one-mile, Randy Martinez (second place) and Isaiah Marshall (third place) in the 400 hurdles, Diego Castro in the 800 (second place) and Joshua Louis in the shot put (third place).

The Tigers also swept the relay events, with the team of Long, Martinez, Ryan Mendez and Alberto Gerado winning the 4×100 relay, the team of Castro, Anthony Perez, Brandon Zarate and Ronald Manana winning the 4×400 relay and the team of Castro, Perez, Rodriguez and Edwin Gomez winning the 4×800 relay.

St. Mary’s at CCL Championships — Fourth Place

The Spartans finished in a tie for fourth place after Anthony D’Itria won both the high jump and the triple jump. Kyle Kwiatek notched a third-place finish in the one-mile, while Dylan Moroney finished third in the long jump.

NEC League Meet

The Peabody Tanners out-ran, out-threw and out-jumped everyone else in the Northeastern Conference on their home track Saturday night, scoring 133 points to capture the league title.

The lone individual winner for the Tanners was Peter Gardikas in the shot put (47-11 3/4), while Jovante Dailey tied for first in the high jump (5-10). Peabody also got a win from the 4×400 relay team of Shaun Conrad, Marco Desimone, Michael Perez and Logan Tracia (3:37.05).

Marblehead, which finished in third place as a team, got a win from Harrison Kee in the two-mile (10:03.28).

Swampscott finished in seventh place as a team and got a tie for first place from Vincenzo Videtta in the high jump (5-10).

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

Lynn Tech at CAC Championships — First Place

The Tigers got wins from Angelina Castillo in the one-mile and the javelin and also saw wins from Kassandra Pena in the 400 and Skyla McGough in the high jump to help lift Tech to the victory. Other strong performances included Amaya Williams in the 100 (second place), McGough in the 100 hurdles (second place), Maria Groscos in the 800 (second place), Miyoka Johnson in the 200 (second place) and the long jump (second place) and Ariana Camilo in the discus (second place) and the shot put (second place).

In addition to the stellar running, Tech girls track coach James Runner was named CAC Coach of the Year.

St. Mary’s at CCL Championships — Fifth Place

Makayla Kokonezis finished second in the high jump to headline the top performers for the Spartans, while Kaelyn Jennings placed third in the javelin and Gianna Young finished fifth in the 400.

NEC League Meet

Peabody notched a stellar 126 points to earn the league title on its home track Saturday night.

Winners for the Tanners were Savanna Vargas in the 100 (12.63) and the long jump (17-0), Sarah DiVasta in the one-mile (5:26.43), Aaliyah Callahan in the shot put (35-0), Jessica Richards in the discus (101-2) and Alesandra Forgione in the javelin (100-6). Lindsey Wilson tied for first in the high jump (5-2).

For Marblehead, which finished second as a team, winners were Lydia Bailey in the 400 hurdles (1:10.59) and Kiera Sweetnam, who tied for first in the high jump (5-2).

