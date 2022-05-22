ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Home + Work: Celebrating wins along the way

mltnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve spent all this time in your own little world, working hard every day, and now it’s time to celebrate some wins. Q1 is closed, so it’s an excellent time to take stock of some of the goals you hit, whether it was surpassing that lofty sales goal or crushing your...

mltnews.com

Comments / 0

q13fox.com

VIDEO: Redmond mom grabs toddler chasing bear in their backyard

REDMOND, Wash. - A toddler in Redmond gave her mom a scare after spotting a black bear in the yard, then running towards the animal for a potential hug. The ordeal was captured on home security video. A small black bear can be seen running along the cement wall lining the backyard, and the toddler squeals when she sees it.
mltnews.com

Oktoberfest returning to Edmonds Sept. 23-24

After launching the popular event in 2019, the Edmonds Rotary Club’s “annual” Oktoberfest had to go on a two-year break due to COVID. But the club announced that the event is returning this fall, with a 5K run, live music and, of course, beer. Oktoberfest will be...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Life jacket stations open Friday at local lakes

Life jacket stations will open Friday at Martha Lake County Park and Lake Ballinger Waterfront Park. These self-serve stations are stocked with life jackets for children and adults to use for free during their park visits. The aim is to increase life jacket use, raise awareness about water safety and prevent drownings, explained Shawneri Guzman, South County Fire outreach manager and Safe Kids Snohomish County coordinator.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Rotary Challenge Series Derby Race returns June 25

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood on Saturday, June 25 will be hosting its 5th Annual 2022 Challenge Series Derby Race for families of students with developmental disabilities. Gravity car races allow kids the experience of a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding...
LYNNWOOD, WA
travelawaits.com

10 Amazing Experiences In Quaint Port Townsend, Washington

Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
mltnews.com

Sponsored: Port of Edmonds hiring seasonal marina attendant

The Port of Edmonds is taking applications for a seasonal marina attendan. Visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and apply. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names —...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wandering young orca spends night in lagoon near paper mill

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Clallam County sheriff’s sergeant got a rare treat when he spotted a wandering killer whale Sunday night in Port Angeles. According to a Facebook post from the Orca Behavior Institute, a transient orca, possibly T65A5, an 8-year-old male, had wandered through a small channel into the lagoon by the McKinley Paper Company.
mltnews.com

U.S. Rep. Larsen hikes and bikes during local tours highlighting connectivity

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen walked the trails at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday while touring the planned transit connection project to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. In preparation for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail extension that is scheduled to begin service in 2024, the City of Mountlake Terrace plans to build a pedestrian plaza adjacent to the new light rail station and a lighted paved pedestrian trail through Veterans Memorial Park.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

State prep track & field preview: District athletes begin competition Thursday

The WIAA high school state track meets are back this spring after a two-year absence and a big contingent of student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace will be in Tacoma for the 3A competition this week. The WIAA/Gesa Credit Union 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships begin...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Sounder train running for Seattle Mariners game May 29

Sound Transit will be running its game day train to the Seattle Mariners’ 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, May 29 against the Houston Astros. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park. Inbound train from...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shot fired by passenger of stolen SUV misses vehicle, hits West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A gunshot fired by a passenger in a stolen SUV missed the target vehicle and struck a West Seattle home instead. On Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., several witnesses reported that gunshots were fired near 28th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street. It appeared that drivers in two SUVs were chasing one another, and a passenger in a white SUV fired rounds at the blue SUV.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Schick Shadel Hospital announces permanent closure

Schick Shadel Hospital announced they are closing their doors on June 30, due to lower demand during the pandemic. According to a media release, the Seattle-area hospital opened in 1935 and has been providing treatment services for adults with substance use disorders. The last day for patients will be June...
mltnews.com

Edmonds School Board Tuesday adopts revised student fees and fines policy

During a somber meeting that followed Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Edmonds School Board approved a revised student fees and fines policy under which students’ grades, transcripts or diplomas can no longer be withheld if a student has an outstanding fine or fee.
EDMONDS, WA
northwestprimetime.com

A New Chapter for Margaret Larson

Since this article appeared on the cover of our September/October 2021 edition, Margaret Larson has been a regular columnist with Northwest Prime Time. Thank you, Margaret!. Most people in the Seattle area are familiar with Margaret Larson as the face of KING 5’s New Day Northwest, a position she held for ten years.
mltnews.com

Martha Orvis: Edmonds School District teacher was a passionate advocate for students

Martha Elizabeth (Hansen) Orvis “ran with perseverance the race marked out for her” and went to heaven on May 17, 2022 (Heb. 12:1). She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 14, 1959 into a family that instantly adored her. Though SMA kept her in a wheelchair, Martha was not her wheelchair nor did she live a fragile life. She could have easily chosen a mild existence, but she chose what her diagnosis would deem as wild instead. She was bold, adventurous, driven, wise, and strong. She could problem solve anything. In a world full of excuses, Martha gave none. She did not complain about the adversity she faced, but rather worked hard with a beautiful smile and abundant humor that brought laughter and joy wherever she went.
EDMONDS, WA

