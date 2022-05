Missouri men’s basketball landed Cleveland State transfer Mabor Majak on Thursday, as new head coach Dennis Gates continues to put his stamp on the roster. The Tigers currently have two scholarship spots left. It’s unclear yet if Majak will join as a preferred walk-on or take one of those scholarships until an official agreement is made between the player and the school. The rising junior has three years of eligibility remaining — he gets an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO