Man shot, killed by homeowner in Orange County burglary, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A burglary in Orange County ended in one man being shot and killed on Sunday. Deputies responded...www.wesh.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A burglary in Orange County ended in one man being shot and killed on Sunday. Deputies responded...www.wesh.com
The best deterrent to a burglar. Some of us do not call the cops and if we do it’s after the threat is eliminated. I hope I never have to dial 911.
Excellent. You almost want to take the body to the hood and prop it up on a street corner (wild west style) as a warning to the others.
Mango Madness says it best. Not just Wild West style from back in the day, but something currently goes on in the Middle East.
Comments / 10