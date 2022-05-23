Man shot, killed by homeowner in Orange County burglary, police say

A Florida man who was left paralyzed following a crash in which two other men were killed has been charged almost a year after the incident. Robert Shavers Jr., 46, of Volusia County, was apprehended on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office in the June 25, 2021, deadly crash. He is also facing multiple charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection, and driving too fast for conditions.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO