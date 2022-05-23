ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man shot, killed by homeowner in Orange County burglary, police say

By Katie Sivco
WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A burglary in Orange County ended in one man being shot and killed on Sunday. Deputies responded...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 10

BLOX
4d ago

The best deterrent to a burglar. Some of us do not call the cops and if we do it’s after the threat is eliminated. I hope I never have to dial 911.

Reply
10
Mango Madness
4d ago

Excellent. You almost want to take the body to the hood and prop it up on a street corner (wild west style) as a warning to the others.

Reply(1)
9
Carl Huff
4d ago

Mango Madness says it best. Not just Wild West style from back in the day, but something currently goes on in the Middle East.

Reply
2
maggrand.com

Paralyzed Florida man arrested in deaths of two men killed in 2021 crash

A Florida man who was left paralyzed following a crash in which two other men were killed has been charged almost a year after the incident. Robert Shavers Jr., 46, of Volusia County, was apprehended on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office in the June 25, 2021, deadly crash. He is also facing multiple charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection, and driving too fast for conditions.
