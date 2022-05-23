ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Maintaining your independence as you age topic of June 1 panel discussion

Northwest Neighbors Network serves residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace) The discussion will run from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday June 1...

Port of Edmonds hiring seasonal marina attendant

The Port of Edmonds is taking applications for a seasonal marina attendan. Visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and apply.
Edmonds School Board Tuesday adopts revised student fees and fines policy

During a somber meeting that followed Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Edmonds School Board approved a revised student fees and fines policy under which students’ grades, transcripts or diplomas can no longer be withheld if a student has an outstanding fine or fee.
Snohomish County seeking applicants for Board of Equalization

Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Snohomish County Board of Equalization. The board is an independent body organized to hear appeals of assessments made by the county assessor and is comprised of five citizen members appointed by the Snohomish County Council, after recommendation by the county executive. The board provides an impartial hearing that protects each party’s due process rights and results in a fair decision.
Martha Orvis: Edmonds School District teacher was a passionate advocate for students

Martha Elizabeth (Hansen) Orvis “ran with perseverance the race marked out for her” and went to heaven on May 17, 2022 (Heb. 12:1). She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 14, 1959 into a family that instantly adored her. Though SMA kept her in a wheelchair, Martha was not her wheelchair nor did she live a fragile life. She could have easily chosen a mild existence, but she chose what her diagnosis would deem as wild instead. She was bold, adventurous, driven, wise, and strong. She could problem solve anything. In a world full of excuses, Martha gave none. She did not complain about the adversity she faced, but rather worked hard with a beautiful smile and abundant humor that brought laughter and joy wherever she went.
Oktoberfest returning to Edmonds Sept. 23-24

After launching the popular event in 2019, the Edmonds Rotary Club’s “annual” Oktoberfest had to go on a two-year break due to COVID. But the club announced that the event is returning this fall, with a 5K run, live music and, of course, beer. Oktoberfest will be...
Rotary Challenge Series Derby Race returns June 25

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood on Saturday, June 25 will be hosting its 5th Annual 2022 Challenge Series Derby Race for families of students with developmental disabilities. Gravity car races allow kids the experience of a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding...
State prep track & field preview: District athletes begin competition Thursday

The WIAA high school state track meets are back this spring after a two-year absence and a big contingent of student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace will be in Tacoma for the 3A competition this week. The WIAA/Gesa Credit Union 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships begin...
