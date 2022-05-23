ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

VIDEO: Indy 500 Pole Day report with Pato O'Ward

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward qualified seventh for the Indy 500 and...

racer.com

racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, May 25

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bell ready for a breakthrough ahead of Coca-Cola 600

Joe Gibbs is confident his organization is getting better as the weeks go by, honing in on what to do with the Next Gen car and its race package. And one of his drivers, Gibbs believes, is getting ready for a breakthrough. “I hope so,” Christopher Bell said of his...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

SRO America NOLA rewind

The three SRO Motorsports America series, joined by IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo, made their debut at NOLA Motorsports Park last weekend. The track was a replacement for the new Ozarks International Raceway, originally scheduled for the weekend, which was lacking some expected infrastructure. Despite NOLA Motorsports Park only hosting a couple of spectator events prior in its 10-year history, teams and series officials had high praise for the organization of the event and the facilities. While spectator amenities were lacking, the track did its best to accommodate the fans that showed up to watch the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America doubleheaders.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bottas likes Alfa Romeo's chances in Monaco

Valtteri Bottas believes the Monaco Grand Prix will be one of Alfa Romeo’s strongest venues of the year and he has “big hopes” after a competitive run in Spain. Alfa Romeo brought a large number of upgrades to Barcelona and they paid off, with Bottas running competitively in fourth before fading to sixth on a two-stop strategy. Given the signs of how quick the car was on Sunday, the Finn is excited to see what is possible at Monaco, where he feels the new parts will have an even bigger impact.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Road to Indy returns to Indianapolis Raceway Park oval

The first two steps on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder will venture onto an oval track for the first time this season when the traditional Carb Night Classic – “The Race Before the 500″ – takes place this Friday evening, May 27, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Parade of winners wraps up HSR Barber Historics weekend

A non-stop parade of race winners and other podium finishers to victory lane brought last weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Barber Historics to a safe and successful conclusion after two full days of HSR competition Saturday and Sunday on the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park road course. After Friday’s SascoSports...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mazda MX-5 Cup: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - Race Highlights

RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, watch it below:. The next rounds of the series are at Watkins Glen International, June...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: GT realignment going smoothly for IMSA

One of the few unknowns for IMSA entering the 2022 season was the realignment of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT classes. Following the August 2021 decision of the Automobile Club d’Ouest (ACO) to replace its GTE category with GT3-based cars at the end of the 2023 season, IMSA, after consultation with its participating teams and manufacturers, chose to phase out its equivalent GT Le Mans (GTLM) class a year early. IMSA created a new class known as GTD Pro that, like the continuing GTD category, encouraged factory participation with “pro” driver line-ups.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Raikkonen to make Cup Series debut for Trackhouse at Watkins Glen

The first driver for the new Trackhouse Racing “international” entry featuring talents from other racing disciplines has been confirmed, and it’s a big name: Kimi Raikkonen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut as part of the team’s PROJECT91 program at the Watkins Glen International road course on August 21.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Trackhouse to add third Cup entry for international drivers

Trackhouse Racing announced on Tuesday a program called PROJECT91, which will be a third NASCAR Cup Series car entered for international drivers from other racing disciplines who want to compete in NASCAR. Trackhouse Racing will field the No.91 Chevrolet at least once this season, with plans to expand the program...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Jim France to be awarded the 2022 Spirit of Le Mans trophy

In recognition for his longtime impact in motorsports and specifically, for his work in securing a historic convergence agreement between the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France will receive the prestigious Spirit of Le Mans Award for 2022. France will be presented with the trophy on the eve of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans during the official President’s Dinner on Friday, June 10.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Forging Ahead, Chapter 7: Upshift

As we continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of RACER magazine and the 25th anniversary of RACER.com, please indulge me as I share Chapter 7 in RACER’s unlikely origin story and pre-history with a focus on the epic year of 1977, when American racers took on the world – and won.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mid-Ohio PC win another milestone in Gidley’s comeback

Memo Gidley has long been a racing favorite — respected by rivals, cheered by fans, looked up to by teammates. A celebrated sports car driver for decades, Gidley has shown himself a winner and a diverse competitor. Yet for all his driving skills and character assets, the 51-year-old says...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc shrugs off talk of Monaco jinx

Charles Leclerc insists he won’t change his approach for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix despite his terrible record at his home race. The most successful Monegasque Formula 1 driver in history, Leclerc has yet to finish his home race and similarly failed to score a point in his only Formula 2 outing there in 2017, despite dominating that year’s championship. Ahead of this year’s grand prix, Leclerc also crashed a Niki Lauda classic Ferrari due to brake failure at Rascasse, but he says the record doesn’t weigh on his mind.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Young stars alongside grand master on Indy front row

Two young stars of the NTT IndyCar Series have established themselves as quick studies of the Indianapolis 500. In three qualifying attempts, Alex Palou has started seventh, sixth, and rolls off Sunday in the middle of the front row — second — with the Chip Ganassi Racing Team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Andretti’s ’65 Brawner Hawk sells for a record $2.2m at Mecum Indy

Mecum’s Indy 2022 auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds wrapped up on Saturday with two beloved 1960s Indy cars fetching premium prices. The 1965 Brawner Hawk-Ford “Dean Van Lines Special” driven by Mario Andretti to IndyCar titles in 1965 and ’66 sold for $2,200,000. “I’m certain it’s an all-time high price paid for an American-built vintage Indy car,” wrote Vintage Indy president and founder Michael Lashmett, who adds that the $3,520,000 paid for Johnny Rutherford’s UK-built McLaren M16C in 2013 remains the most ever paid for an Indy car in a public auction.
INDIANA STATE
racer.com

IndyCar acting to minimize 'pullback' brake accidents at Indy 500

After witnessing an embarrassing number of drivers fly past the 60mph pit lane speed marker in a dangerous manner and either crash or receive speeding violations at last year’s Indianapolis 500, the NTT IndyCar Series and brake vendor PFC are hoping to avoid another spate of incidents caused by “pullback” brake configurations.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

MEDLAND: The one-two that will have worried Red Bull

On paper, Red Bull looks unstoppable right now. Max Verstappen has taken 85 of a possible 86 points over the last three races, and Sergio Perez has backed him up to give the team a return of 140 from the maximum 147 available. Those results have included two one-twos, the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

The hidden tradition behind the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition

Thirteen Indy 500 entries are set to participate in Friday’s Pit Stop Competition, and once its over, a lesser known tradition will take place in Gasoline Alley. “What used to happen was, we had a whole garage-wide mechanics party, and a few good people tried to pick up it, but it went away,” IndyCar technical director Kevin ‘Rocket’ Blanch told RACER. “So five or six years ago, I thought, ‘let’s just try to do a giveaway for the pit crew that participate in the pit stop show’. So I started talking to everybody that might have some interest and Firestone, Chevy, Honda, all the teams, they all jumped on board. Then they got their sponsors to help out. The first year, we had $27,000 in giveaways. Second year, we got that to $47,000, and the last year before COVID, we got to $52,000 worth of stuff.”
MOTORSPORTS

