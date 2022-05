Kansas men’s basketball will play Duke in the 12th-annual Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, it was announced Thursday. The one-day doubleheader, which also includes a game between Kentucky and Michigan State, will not open the 2022-23 college basketball season. The Champions Classic has been moved one week from its season-opening slot in order to not be in conflict with Election Day, Nov. 8, in the United States, according to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO