Anthony Louis “Sonny” Winston, 89, of Festus died May 22, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Winston was a meat cutter with Twin City Packing, Save-A-Lot, and he was the owner of the Butcher Block. He also was a school bus driver for more than 50 years with the Festus School District and retired in 2021. He was a member of the American Legion 253 in Festus, the Elks 1721 in Festus, the Crystal City Boat Club and the Festus-Crystal City Conservation Club. Born Nov. 6, 1932, in Ste. Genevieve, he was the son of the late Anna (Basler) and Joseph Winston.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO