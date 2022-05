GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a body that was found at a school parking lot was the victim of a shooting. Authorities say an investigation showed that the victim drove his car around midnight to the Mevers School of Excellence and left his vehicle. A report states that investigators believe that a homicide happened at that location after finding shell casings at the scene.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO