Orange County homeowner shoots, kills man breaking into home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an attempted home invasion Sunday turned into a deadly shooting.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Bentwood Street around 12:40 p.m. after reports of a burglary in progress.
When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot by the homeowner.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies said.
Deputies said the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.
