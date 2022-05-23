ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County homeowner shoots, kills man breaking into home, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
Police lights investigation A police officer investigates a crime scene at night. (Nick Papantonis)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an attempted home invasion Sunday turned into a deadly shooting.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Bentwood Street around 12:40 p.m. after reports of a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot by the homeowner.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies said.

Deputies said the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

WESH

Two men shot Wednesday morning in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men were shot early Wednesday morning in Orlando. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of McFall Avenue. Two men in their 40s sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe they shot each other. No further information was released.
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

