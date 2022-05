Sanborn Elementary School had a very special reason to celebrate on Thursday. They participated in the achievement parade presented by Imagine Math. Imagine Math was created to foster and accommodate the math needs of students, providing guided learning and problem solving with interactional feedback and virtual tutor support. “We have motivational components, as many parents of kids who use imagine math know, where the kids get hyper–engaged in it.” said Andy Leonard, account executive for imagine math. “Our platforms are super rigorous so we knew we needed good motivation because if kids aren’t interested in doing it, if they’re not engaged and motivated , then what good is the rigor.”

