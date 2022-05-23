ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Miners lift Australian shares; new Labor PM Albanese sworn in

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, lifted by mining stocks, while Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country’s 31st prime minister, after nine years of rule by the conservative coalition.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 7,165.40 by 0027 GMT, and eyed its second straight day of gains. In other key markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1% to 27,005.85 and S&P E-minis futures were up 1%.

Albanese promised a “journey of change” as he vowed to tackle climate change, rising living costs, and inequality.

Australian miners climbed 1.1% and touched a more than two-week high after iron ore prices surged on Friday.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.7% and 2.6%.

Incitec Pivot surged as much as 7.5% and was set to log its best day since November 15 after the fertiliser maker said it would spin-off its explosives manufacturing and fertilisers businesses.

Energy stocks added 0.3%, benefiting from strong oil prices. Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos gained 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Domestic technology stocks were among the biggest laggards on the local bourse, retreating 0.2% as they tracked Wall Street’s weak finish last week.

ASX-listed Block tumbled 4.9%, while WiseTech Global declined 0.2%.

Financials shed 0.1%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group falling 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,327.14. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on Saturday he had a “wonderful meeting” with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the new government's attention to the Pacific Islands. “Fiji is not anyone’s backyard...
CHINA
Reuters

New Zealand extends troop deployments to Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday said it would extend the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment to the Solomon Islands until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific. New Zealand deployed troops to the Solomon Islands...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island’s Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority...
CHINA
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Upasana Singh
Person
Anthony Albanese
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German yields edge higher as Lagarde gains allies for gradual tightening

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, updates prices) May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday as European Central Bank officials supported ECB President Christine Lagarde’s plan for gradual monetary tightening, while concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite. Lagarde gained...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Nigerian bond spreads widen after surprise rate hike

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - The bid-ask spreads on Nigerian bond yields widened up to 15 basis points on average on Wednesday from 5 basis points before a surprise central bank rate hike a day earlier. The benchmark 2042 bond bid-ask spread widened as much as 35 basis points, as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Party#Technology Stocks#Australian#S P#Bhp Group#Fortescue Metals Group#Incitec Pivot#Woodside Petroleum#Santos#Block#Wisetech Global
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yield spreads tighten as rate hike angst eases

(Recasts, updates prices) May 26 (Reuters) - Yield spreads between core and peripheral euro zone government bonds tightened amid less hawkish signals from central banks, while Germany’s long-dated borrowing costs rose after recent falls tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. Analysts said minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed as inflation fears dissipate

(Updates prices, adds details, table) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note slid to a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as corporate announcements point to slowing economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.3 basis point to 2.751% after earlier falling to 2.706%. The market had been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4 basis points to 2.462%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Yields also fell after minutes released on Wednesday from a Federal Reserve policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 28.7 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.978%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.629%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.476%. The Treasury Department will auction $42 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the last sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. May 26 Thursday 10:46 AM New York / 1446 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0525 1.0699 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.4575 1.4887 -0.015 Two-year note 100-19/256 2.4618 -0.040 Three-year note 100-102/256 2.6094 -0.022 Five-year note 99-168/256 2.6989 -0.017 Seven-year note 100-192/256 2.7551 -0.006 10-year note 101-20/256 2.7505 0.003 20-year bond 100-240/256 3.1861 0.039 30-year bond 97-152/256 2.9972 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China reports 362 new COVID cases for May 27 vs 444 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 362 new coronavirus cases on May 27, of which 96 were symptomatic and 266 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compares with 444 new cases a day earlier - 102 symptomatic and 342 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Australia
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Covetrus to go private in $4 bln deal with CD&R, TPG Capital

(Adds details on deal, background on Covetrus) May 25 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion. Investors of Covetrus, whose software is used by...
PETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields near six-week lows, Fed hawkishness in question

(Recasts with milestone, adds details, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended near six-week lows on Friday as concerns about growth and signs that inflation may have peaked led investors to speculate that the Federal Reserve may not raise rates as much as previously expected. Benchmark 10-year yields have dropped from 3-1/2 year highs reached earlier this month on concerns that the U.S. central bank's aggressive rate hikes could tip the economy into recession. Now, those fears have also increased speculation that the Fed could pivot to a more dovish stance if the economy cools. “That’s been this week’s story ... people questioning how high the terminal rate will ultimately be, but I think it’s still going to be too soon to say with any high conviction just given the fact that we’re going to need to see more inflation data,” said Benjamin Jeffery, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point hikes at each of the Fed’s June and July meetings, and a chance of a similar move in September. They have pared their expectations on how high the Fed will ultimately raise its benchmark rate, with the federal funds rate now expected to be at 2.89% in March, compared with expectations on Monday of 3.03%. It is currently at 0.83%. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell two basis points to 2.743%. They are holding just above a six-week low of 2.706% reached on Thursday and are down from 3.203% on May 9. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened one basis point to 26 basis points. Yields briefly bounced after data showed that inflation eased in April, boosting hopes that the economy will suffer less damage if the worst of soaring price pressures have passed. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 0.2% last month after shooting up 0.9% in March. In the 12 months through April, the PCE price index advanced 6.3% after jumping 6.6% in March. U.S. consumer spending also rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter. Jobs data for May released next Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus. It is expected to show that employers added 320,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. May 27 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.065 1.0825 0.028 Six-month bills 1.4975 1.5296 0.034 Two-year note 100-8/256 2.4839 -0.004 Three-year note 100-78/256 2.6419 0.011 Five-year note 99-138/256 2.7242 0.007 Seven-year note 99-224/256 2.7698 0.005 10-year note 101-36/256 2.7432 -0.015 20-year bond 101-72/256 3.1629 -0.020 30-year bond 98-24/256 2.9715 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 280.25 249.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 280.75 264.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Speculators cut net long US dollar bets

May 27 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar was $17.65 billion in the week ended May 24, compared with a...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%. * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week. * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week. * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Apr 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Apr 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts second straight weekly gain on rising risk appetite

(Adds details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2729 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, and posted its second straight weekly gain as recent volatility in global financial markets continued to subside. The loonie traded 0.3% higher at 1.2730 to the greenback, or 78.55 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since May 5 at 1.2729. For the week, the currency was up 0.8%. "The risk mood is clearly a big driver of the CAD's performance but firm commodities and modestly supportive (interest rate) spreads are perhaps adding to CAD tailwinds," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. U.S. stock market benchmark the S&P 500 index was set for its best weekly gain since mid-March as upbeat earnings, strength in consumer spending and signs of inflation peaking eased worries about a sharp slowdown in economic growth. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.5% at $114.70 a barrel as signs of a tight market supported prices ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial start of the peak U.S. summer demand season. Gains for the loonie came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision next Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hike by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting to tackle soaring inflation. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year was little changed at 2.793%, after touching a four-week low of 2.743% on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

457K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy