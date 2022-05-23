Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: King George A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KING GEORGE COUNTY At 806 PM EDT, Doppler weather radar indicated a tornado was located over Dahlgren, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dahlgren and Nanjemoy Creek. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO