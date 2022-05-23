ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to damaging...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: King George THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KING GEORGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: King George A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KING GEORGE COUNTY At 806 PM EDT, Doppler weather radar indicated a tornado was located over Dahlgren, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dahlgren and Nanjemoy Creek. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Morris; Salem; Somerset; Sussex; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 278 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER HUNTERDON MERCER MORRIS SALEM SOMERSET SUSSEX WARREN
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

