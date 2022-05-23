ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

IRONMAN triathlon results announced

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Sam Carr, with a time of 9:29:59. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

TULSA, Okla. — Results have been announced in Sunday’s Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN triathlon.

Tulsa’s own Sam Carr, of the M25-29 age group, took first place in the men’s race with a time of 9:29:59.

Maggie Rusch of Boulder, Colo., took first in the women’s race with a time of 10:03:45.

The race began with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake near Sand Springs.

Athletes then had to bike 112-miles from Keystone Lake to downtown Tulsa.

They then raced across the River Parks Trail System before looping back to downtown Tulsa at Guthrie Green.

Full results for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon can be found at www.ironman.com/im-tulsa-results.

IRONMAN will return to Tulsa on May 21, 2023. General registration for the 2023 event will open on May 30, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting www.ironman.com/im-tulsa.

