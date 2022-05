You almost certainly know that we have been on the forefront of calling out the rental crisis in Arizona. Scottsdale is now in the top 10 nationally when it comes to rent increases with no sign of abatement. While it is easy to look at numbers and percentages and marvel from an academic perspective, when you look at real life stories of the impact that this has been having, it makes this crisis very real.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO