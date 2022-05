About 9:15 AM on Sunday, May 22nd, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a call from the Control Tower at Prescott airport with a report of an aircraft that crashed just outside of the airport boundary. The pilot was a 69-year-old male that was flying a 1963 Cessna 172. Just after takeoff, at about 500 to 700 feet, the pilot started to experience engine trouble and ended up crash landing just east of Willow Creek Road between James Lane and Warrior Way near the Deep Well Ranch subdivision.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO