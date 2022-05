SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Our US Navy is hard at work off the coast of California, gearing up for deployments coming up in later 2022. From the moment the USS Nimitz pulls away from Coronado from hell and passes Point Loma on its way out to sea, a flurry of activity is set in motion. 5000 crew members each playing their own critical role, whether it be on the flight deck or in the maze of hallways and stairs, working to keep the Navy’s mission sailing smoothly.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO