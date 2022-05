RUSSIA — Two adult males escaped without injury after their canoe capsized on the West Canada Creek in Herkimer County Monday afternoon, according to fire officials. Barneveld Fire Chief Kevin Kalk said the pair were canoeing down West Canada Creek sometime around 1 p.m. when their canoe flipped on the choppy water. Kalk said the pair were able to reach safety on their own, but they were a bit trapped in the wilderness.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO