ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's high court broadens who can carry concealed guns with call to close 'dangerous loophole'

By Todd Richmond, Associated Press
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9ZMA_0fmw8oD500

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has broadened who can legally carry concealed guns and other weapons in the state, overturning a lower court's ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The court ruled Friday that disorderly conduct is not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law, and does not disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license.

Justice Jill Karofsky concurred, but in a separate opinion called on the Legislature to close what she called a "dangerous loophole" in the law.

The case involves a man who was convicted in 1993 in Door County of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Comments / 15

Facts Only
4d ago

He wasn't convicted of domestic violence, he was convicted of disorderly conduct with a DV assessment (tax).

Reply
6
Marty Gras
5d ago

It says right in the Constitution that the mentally ill need to have firearms so they can kill many people in a short period of time.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Rep. Deb Andraca Ran To Change Gun Laws

In the autumn of 2019, after an Assembly floor session that had already lasted more than seven hours, State Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) gaveled open a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to take up two bills addressing gun violence — then immediately gaveled it out. For...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Governor Evers wants to see gun control legislation

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers says the Texas school shooting is another sad and horrifying event that needs to prompt some sort of gun control legislation in the state. The governor says he’d really like to work with the Republican legislature to get some gun control laws into...
DENMARK, WI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to US Capitol riot charges

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of participating in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges. Riley Kasper, of Pulaski, is accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot. The 23-year-old faces charges that include assaulting...
PULASKI, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Concealed Carry#Legislature#Wisconsin Supreme Court
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A tip to the FBI provided screenshots of Matthew Bokoski's Facebook page, including one post depicting a group of people inside the Capitol and a caption reading, "I was with my dad and walked right up the capital steps and inside with others," the complaint said.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin school's gender change policy: State justices debate

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities sued over absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks. The lawsuits were filed Wednesday by the conservative...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy