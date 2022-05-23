ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Camp Healing Hearts helps Arkansas children dealing with the loss of a loved one

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At Camp Healing Hearts, the mission is to reflect, reconnect and rediscover.

The camp is held once a year to help kids across Arkansas who all share one thing in common, the loss of a loved one.

Along with grief counseling the children and their families also got to enjoy the great outdoors.

Some jumped in canoes and toured the lake. While others cast their lines with hopes of reeling in a big bite.

One camper caught his very first fish… a memory he will not soon forget.

And back on dry land… everyone grabbed their bows and arrows and aimed for the target.

The event, sponsored by Kaleidoscope Grief Center and Methodist Family Health, also included crafts, games, campfires and s’mores

For more information, check out Camp Healing Hearts online .

Chris Bass
4d ago

This is great! I love seeing these kind of stories in the news! I wish this would have been around when i was a kid. Shoot,it would help me now at 52yrs old! 2006- Lost my Baby Girl at Birth,2011- i was just starting to be able to live again,but lost my Brother unexpectedly in April of 2011- 2016 lost my Grandma and she was my last Grandparent,2018 lost my Dad,July of 2021 lost my Mom to a long battle of health issues,and between all of that have lost cousins,uncles,and friends that i grew up with! I sure hope it helps the children with their loses!

