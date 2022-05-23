ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon shooting injures one

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxHOi_0fmw63VN00

A man was shot at Smith Ryerson Park Sunday evening, according to police.

After Muskegon police arrived at the scene, they said there was evidence of a shooting. The victim was later located at Trinity Health Hospital.

According to police, the victim was a 44-year-old man from Muskegon. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police also reveal that witness statements indicate there was a disturbance leading up to the shooting. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate the incident. If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department
at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

The hospital was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooting.

A spokesperson for Trinity Health Hospital had this to say while the hospital was under lockdown:

"Trinity Health Muskegon is currently in lockdown due to a shooting in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, it is our policy to go into lockdown in situations like this for the safety of our patients and staff. We are not on diverson at this time, and are still accepting patients in our emergency department. All other visitors and guests are asked to wait until the lockdown is lifted."

We are told the lockdown was lifted shortly before 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Second Stabbing Incident in Three Days Reported on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Trinity Health Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
The Flint Journal

Michigan man allegedly broke into sleeping relative’s bedroom, fired shotgun through window

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly broke into a relative’s bedroom and fired a shotgun. Matthew Allen Helmer, 36, of Lake City, was arraigned in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on charges of home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and habitual offender.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Saturday evening shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place Saturday evening, May 21. Officers responded to Mills and Lake street on a report of shots fired around 10 p.m., and found a victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Teens Charged In Shooting Outside Graduation Ceremony In West Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens were arrested in Livonia on Friday and were in court on Monday, facing charges in a shooting outside of a graduation ceremony in Kent County that left two people injured. Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill | Credit: CNN On Monday, two 18-year-olds appeared via video in a Kent County courtroom, both facing felony charges related to the shooting Thursday at East Kentwood High School. The Sheriff’s Office now says they believe up to 8 people were involved, with 5 people firing shots in the high school’s parking lot, just 30 minutes after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative...
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police asking for help in homicide case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
LANSING, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy