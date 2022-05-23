ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Thieves target Huntington Beach jewelry store in smash-and-grab robbery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery in...

81-year-old woman robbed in Whittier-area home invasion

EAST WHITTIER, Calif. - Two suspects are wanted in connection with a Whittier-area home invasion that targeted an elderly woman. According to authorities, it happened at a home in the 10400 block of Spy Glass Hill Road. The 81-year-old woman was home at the time of the robbery but was...
Man arrested for enticing child in Chino: police

CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
CHINO, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Suspect who carjacked elderly woman arrested

Police have released video showing an 81-year-old woman who was carjacked while handing out meals to the homeless in a grocery store parking lot in Redlands. That suspect has been arrested and the car was returned to the woman.
REDLANDS, CA
Man sprayed chemicals into victim's face during video game robbery: police

MOORPARK, Calif. - A 24-year-old man from Reseda was arrested after allegedly spraying a victim with chemicals during a video game robbery. The incident happened on March 31 in the area near Megan Place. According to the Thousand Oaks Police Department, the suspect, Christopher Baselyos of Reseda, had contacted the...
MOORPARK, CA
Shots fired at car crash in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - An investigation is underway after shots were fired after an unmarked Bell Gardens police car was involved in an accident with a pickup truck. It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on a bridge over the Rio Hondo. Police have not yet released any information on who...
SOUTH GATE, CA
At least 1 killed in 710 Freeway crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Long Beach involving a big rig. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 3:02 a.m. to the North Long Beach Boulevard off ramp and the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found three vehicles in the middle lanes of the freeway, including a white Toyota Tundra and a white sedan, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LONG BEACH, CA
3 of 4 alleged smash-and-grab robbers captured after striking Santa Ana jewelry store: Police

A Santa Ana jewelry store fell victim to smash-and-grab robbers on Sunday, police said, though three of the four suspects have been captured. Four men broke into Don Roberto’s Jewelry Store in the 1600 block of West 17th Street at 1:09 p.m., and they made off with about $7,000 worth of jewelry, according to Cpl. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
Caught on video: Drone captures arrest of 2 burglary suspects in Irvine field

Two men face arrested in an attempt to break into an Irvine home may have done this before, police said Tuesday.Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, and Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale, were arrested Saturday in an open field in Irvine. A drone captured video of the two men surrendering to police.Irvine police say they chased down Riley and Jones after being called to check into a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood of Quail Hill. Inside the vehicle, police say the officers found a two-way radio and a loaded ghost handgun.Moments later, a homeowner...
IRVINE, CA
Gang Member Charged with Killing Man at Riverside Park

A gang member accused of gunning down a 32-year-old man at a Riverside park was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Arthur Lawrence Akins, 50, of Riverside was arrested Saturday following a 17-month-long Riverside Police Department investigation into the death of Cedric Omar Dempsey, also of Riverside. Along...
RIVERSIDE, CA

